Suresh Chitturi appointed Chairman of International Egg Commission

Suresh Chitturi, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms is the first Indian and Asian to be elected Chairman of the International Egg Commission (IEC).

An avid promoter of the nutritional benefits of the egg, Suresh’s tenure at the helm will be for the next two years. The elevation to lead the international body is in a way recognition of his work in advocacy for the poultry industry.

Suresh Chitturi took over as the Chairman at the IEC Global Leadership Conference in Copenhagen. The global network for the egg industry, with members in over 80 countries, the IEC was established at the second International Egg Conference in Bologna, Italy, in 1964, according to a statement.

The Hyderabad based, Srinivasa Farms is engaged in chicken breeding, chicken and egg processing, feed manufacturing and also soya oil extraction and processing. In October last, the company embarked on a Rs 300 crore expansion with diversification into food processing.

IEG, the London-based organisation strives to foster international cooperation among all sectors of the egg industry, encouraging the development of better statistics and market intelligence for shell eggs and egg products, the statement added.