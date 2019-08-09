Surge in rains helps reduce sowing gap: Tomar

Bountiful rains received in the recent days has helped improve planting across the country. The sowing shortfall has come down to around 5 per cent in comparison to corresponding week last year.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who on Friday announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mahaadhan Yojana– pension scheme for small and marginal farmers –said the monsoon rainfall deficit has come down to 2.5 per cent even though the onset was delayed.

According to Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, around 870 lakh hectares (lh) have been sown so far as against 919 lh same week last year.

Rice has been planted in 265 kh (304 kh same week last year) and oilseeds in 157 lh (163 lh), the area covered under pulses is 115 lh (121 lh) and cotton 119 lh (113 lh) respectively.

Tomar said the government is keeping a close watch on flood situation in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. They are also in touch with the State governments.