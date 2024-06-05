Sustainable agricultural practices are crucial to transforming the agri industry and mitigating environmental impact, Corteva Agriscience has said.

A media statement by Corteva as part of World Environment Day said climate change could cut crop yields. The erratic weather conditions, intense cultivation due to increasing global population and poor soil management are threatening soil, water and air quality.

At the same time, agriculture, forestry, and land use change are responsible for about 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. “Given these challenges, sustainable agricultural practices are crucial to transforming the agri industry and mitigating environmental impact,” it said.

Cuts fertilizer cost

Highlighting the importance of soil-focused farming practices, the statement said the health of any farm soil is also linked to the health of its surrounding environment, which reduces the cost of fertilizer, as it can be applied less frequently.

Farmers can take several actions to preserve and promote the health of their soils, including minimising disturbance by adopting practices like no-till or minimum tillage, planting cover crops to preserve moisture and reduce erosion, promoting biodiversity in their soils by minimising farm inputs, or wisely choosing inputs that are less disruptive to the beneficial organisms in the soil, it said.

Crops draw nutrients from the soil through their roots. The roots, in turn, release food that sustains the beneficial organisms in the soil. However, roots are not immune to threats, and one of the least understood threats is harmful or bad nematodes. The number of harmful or bad nematodes in the soil is easily outnumbered by the number of good or beneficial nematodes that promote natural fertility and quality over time. Effective management strategies are crucial to control these damaging nematodes while simultaneously safeguarding the beneficial organisms vital for maintaining productive soil health, the statement said.

Advancing soil health

There is a need to shift the focus from merely managing the soil to proactively advancing soil health, recognising the greater role it plays in benefiting farmland and the planet.

Corteva’s green chemistry products help maintain soil health by reducing nutrient loss, improving soil structure, and enhancing microbial activity, it said.

With the use of digital tools, superior seeds, and education and training initiatives, Corteva is committed to empowering the 50 million smallholder farmers enabling them to adapt to changing weather patterns, intensifying pest pressure, and reducing pathogen, it added.

