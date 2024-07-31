In a significant celebration of sustainable agriculture, Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies, recognised the relentless efforts of farmers through Project Unnati Apple in Champawat, Uttarakhand.

The event honoured ten farmers for their dedication to adopting sustainable farming techniques, highlighting the transformative impact of these practices on local agriculture. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, attended the event virtually, while several dignitaries were present in person. Among them were Rajiv Gupta, Director of the Coca-Cola India Foundation and Sudhir Chadha, Director of Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies.

The ceremony showcased the dedication of these farmers and the positive impact of sustainable farming practices on local agriculture, underscoring the importance of initiatives like Project Unnati Apple in fostering agricultural resilience and environmental stewardship.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, “I commend Anandana- The Coca-Cola India Foundation and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies for adopting Champawat for their Project Unnati Apple. The success of this initiative is owed to the efforts of its people, and I congratulate them all for making it possible. It is extraordinary that the apple orchards have bore fruit in just 20 months. Such initiatives not only contribute to the growth of the farmers but can possibly help reverse the problem of migration in the State”

At the launch of Project Unnati Apple in Champawat, farmers were provided with over 250 tree saplings for cultivation. After 20 months, each tree produces more than 5 kg of fruit, showcasing the project’s remarkable success.

Rajiv Gupta, Director, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, stated, “The success of Project Unnati Apple underscores our commitment to empowering farming communities through sustainable practices. Part of our larger Fruit Circular Economy Initiative, this project aims to uplift farmers by tackling challenges such as poor technology adoption and low productivity. By providing advanced horticulture solutions, we are not only enhancing farmers’ livelihoods and contributing to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision but also driving economic prosperity through improved crop outputs.”

Sudhir Chaddha, Director, Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies, added, “Project Unnati Apple has revolutionised apple farming in Uttarakhand, making farmers ‘Atmanirbhar’ through innovative agricultural practices. This successful initiative, a joint effort by our company and Coca-Cola India Foundation, has enhanced apple productivity and yield in the State and reaffirming our commitment to sustainable development.”

Launched in 2018, Project Unnati Apple by Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IDHT) as its implementation partner, aims to elevate the livelihoods of farmers by providing education and access to advanced agricultural techniques. Focused on ensuring the wellbeing of farmer communities, improving yields, and promoting the judicious use of natural resources, Anandana has achieved great success in enhancing apple cultivation and increasing farmer incomes in the region.