As the world mourns the passing away of renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, messages of grief poured in from all quarters including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

President Murmu remembered him as a guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured India’s food security.

Swaminathan, who was the director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) between 1972-1979, is also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday in Chennai.

A Nurturing mentor

“The demise of MS Swaminathan, internationally renowned agricultural scientist, saddens me no end. He leaves behind a rich legacy of Indian agriculture science which may serve as a guiding light to steer the world towards a safer and hunger-free future for humanity,” President Murmu said.

PM Modi said: “Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators.”

The Manila-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) where Swaminathan served as the Director General said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of MS Swaminathan. He was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987 for developing and spearheading the introduction of high-yielding rice varieties in India during the 1960s,” the Manila-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) said. World Food Prize is considered the highest honours in the field of global agriculture.

“All of us have benefited immensely, directly or indirectly, from his vast contributions over the years. Without the Green Revolution in India, which he spearheaded, we would not have achieved food security,” said Ranjitha Puskar, India representative of IRRI.

Sharad Pawar, former Union agriculture minister, who was instrumental in the appointment of Swaminathan as the Chairman of National Farmers Commission, said: “The great work of some popular personalities gets associated with them forever. It happened with Swaminathan.”

Architect of MSP

The Swaminathan committee’s recommendation on fixing the minimum support price (MSP) at 50 per cent above cost of production is legendary now as farmers are still demanding the cost of production to be made at comprehensive (C2) cost and not A2+family labour.

The C2 includes all paid out costs plus imputed costs of family labour, imputed rent of owned land and imputed interest on owned capital.

The Congress party, in a statement, described him as the key scientific architect of the Green Revolution and hailed his contribution to the agriculture sector. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his unmatched contribution to the field of agricultural science and his transformative intervention in making India self-sufficient in food grains shall always be cherished.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also added to his praise saying Swaminathan’s steadfast commitment to revolutionising India’s agriculture turned it into a food surplus country. “His legacy as the Father of the Green Revolution will always be remembered.”

‘Institution builder’

Swaminthan’s close friend and Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said: “he made India self-sufficient in rice and wheat by the mid-70s. He was a great institution builder, an inspiring teacher, a motivational leader, but above all, a man of the greatest humility and sobriety who allowed his achievements both in India and other parts of Asia to speak for themselves.”

Ramesh also recalled that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi created the Department of Agricultural Research and Education in 1972 because of Swaminathan.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also recalled his contribution to food security and said that Swaminathan’s groundbreaking contribution to Indian agriculture ensured food security for the nation while contributing to the prosperity of millions of farmers.

Several chief ministers, Governors, Union and State ministers have also condoled the demise of Swaminathan.

Recalling Swaminathan’s contribution, former agriculture secretary, Siraj Hussain, said it was he who in an article in businessline on August 14, 2022, talked about “Ever Green Revolution”.