Syngenta has announced the launch of two new fungicides — Miravis Duo and Reflect Top — in the Indian market.

Miravis Duo, powered by ADEPIDYN technology, is a cutting-edge fungicide approved for use in crops such as tomato, chili, groundnut, and grapes., the company said. It offers exceptional control over diseases such as powdery mildew, anthracnose, and leaf spots. With its power, stamina and broad-spectrum disease control, Miravis Duo ensures farmers can achieve higher quality produce, the company said in a statement.

It is estimated that farmers worldwide lose up to 23 percent of their crops to fungal diseases each year. Miravis Duo offers crops robust and reliable disease protection, allowing growers better quality yield resulting in significant increase on the return on investment.

Sustainability

This product also has an excellent sustainability profile, as the effectiveness and long-lasting activity of the technology enables low use rates and potentially fewer sprays especially in leaf spot diseases, while safeguarding beneficial organisms.

Reflect Top, featuring double binding technology, is a specialised fungicide tailored for rice, a staple food in India. It provides effective defence against sheath blight, ensuring prolonged disease control and providing a robust crop foundation. It addresses the unique needs of Indian farmers, supporting healthier and more productive rice fields.

Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director of Syngenta India said, “At Syngenta, we are committed to transforming agriculture by offering advanced solutions to growers’ challenges. Timely launch of Miravis Duo and Reflect Top shows our dedication to innovation and commitment.”

“Syngenta India continues to push the boundaries of agricultural technology, equipping farmers with the tools they need to increase productivity and promote a balanced agricultural environment. We are confident that Miravis Duo and Reflect Top will set new standards in crop protection for the farmers,” he added.