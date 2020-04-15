Agri Business

Syngenta India launches helpline to address farmers' concerns

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 15, 2020 Published on April 15, 2020

Apart from receiving calls, the call center will reach out to farmers to inform them about maintaining social distancing, use of PPEs’ and other precautionary measures related to COVID 19.

Agri-input maker Syngenta India has launched a nationwide helpline to address farmers’ concerns during the Covid-19 lockdown. Farmers can dial  the toll-free Syngenta Kisan helpline number 1800-1-215-315 to seek free crop advisory and other farm activity related information, the company said in a  release.

Syngenta’s team of experts will answer questions, provide guidance, and  help farmers address specific agriculture challenges.

The Syngenta Kisan helpline, operational  between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday, has a total of  16 channels that have been created to address calls in nine different languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia and Bengali.

“At a time when the farmers are approaching harvest and preparing for the kharif season, it is paramount that proper advisories are given to the farmers and we thought it best to give the farmers a platform to raise their concerns. The dedicated lines will help address many critical issues as well as in providing important information during the lockdown period and beyond,” said Rafel Del Rio, Managing Director, Syngenta India, in a statement.

Apart from receiving inbound calls, the call centre will reach out to farmers to inform them about maintaining social distancing, use of PPEs and other precautionary measures related to Covid-19.

KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, said, “Farmers usually face a diverse set of issues from unpredictable weather, pest infestations, plant diseases or changing market conditions and during a pandemic like Covid-19, timely and credible information is imperative to avoid panic that can aggravate disruptions. By establishing this national helpline, we intend to ensure that a channel is available  to farmers to raise and clarify their agriculture and farming issues.”

Published on April 15, 2020
Syngene International Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bengal orders re-opening of jute mills, but with riders