Syngenta India launches helpline to address farmers' concerns

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Agri-input maker Syngenta India has launched a nationwide helpline to address farmers’ concerns during the Covid-19 lockdown. Farmers can dial the toll-free Syngenta Kisan helpline number 1800-1-215-315 to seek free crop advisory and other farm activity related information, the company said in a release.
Syngenta’s team of experts will answer questions, provide guidance, and help farmers address specific agriculture challenges.
The Syngenta Kisan helpline, operational between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday, has a total of 16 channels that have been created to address calls in nine different languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia and Bengali.
“At a time when the farmers are approaching harvest and preparing for the kharif season, it is paramount that proper advisories are given to the farmers and we thought it best to give the farmers a platform to raise their concerns. The dedicated lines will help address many critical issues as well as in providing important information during the lockdown period and beyond,” said Rafel Del Rio, Managing Director, Syngenta India, in a statement.
Apart from receiving inbound calls, the call centre will reach out to farmers to inform them about maintaining social distancing, use of PPEs and other precautionary measures related to Covid-19.
KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, said, “Farmers usually face a diverse set of issues from unpredictable weather, pest infestations, plant diseases or changing market conditions and during a pandemic like Covid-19, timely and credible information is imperative to avoid panic that can aggravate disruptions. By establishing this national helpline, we intend to ensure that a channel is available to farmers to raise and clarify their agriculture and farming issues.”
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...