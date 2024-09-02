Global seeds and pesticides major Syngenta has launched a programme titled ‘I-RISE’ (Inculcating Rural India Skill Enhancement) to train one lakh youth and prepare them for various agriculture jobs.

Launching the programme on Monday, Jeff Rowe, the global CEO, applauded India’s strides in agriculture. He participated in a field demonstration in Haryana and visited other programmes of the company in India to reinforce the commitment to Indian farmers, youth and rural communities, Syngenta said in a statement.

During his daylong visit, he also joined field demonstration for the Climate Smart Agriculture project, where he interacted with farmers in Karnal and participated in drone demonstration for spraying of crop protection solutions.

‘Safety net’

Rowe explained that the I-RISE initiative supports eight Sustainable Development Goals and termed it as a “safety net for rural prosperity in India.” He emphasised that the programme focuses on training and engaging rural youth in agriculture to curb migration from villages and tackle the growing challenge of a dwindling skilled farm workforce, the company statement said.

Under I-RISE, rural youth under 35, with at least a Class X education and farming experience, are eligible to participate in a 30 days classroom training followed by a two-month internship. They have also option to pursue advanced training or seek employment within the agricultural supply chain, micro-business or farming activities, the company said.

Rowe also expressed confidence in Indian farmers’ ability to embrace innovation. He said, “We support farmers in adopting regenerative practices to address climate and food security challenges. We are committed to developing technologies that enhance and protect yields, commercialise new products backed by digital science, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to ensure our operations remain sustainable.”

Susheel Kumar, MD and head of Syngenta India said, “The project addresses the climate change challenges affecting rice production in Haryana and Punjab. The project includes soil health analysis to optimise fertilizer use, resulting in a reduction of 100 kg of urea per acre. Additionally, crop residue management is a key focus, with technologies like the Happy Seeder eliminating the harmful practice of burning crop residues — a significant issue in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, where approximately 23 million tonnes of residue are burned annually.”