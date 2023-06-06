Synthite -- the largest manufacturer and exporter of value-added spices, oils, and oleoresins -- has entered into the manufacture, sales, and distribution of branded plant-derived nutrients and plant proteins. The company has set up Pfoods Pvt. Ltd, a food-tech joint venture with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and PMEDS, a US-based nutraceutical company.

The company has launched Just Plants, a plant-based dairy alternative and Plotein, a plant-based protein drink powder.

Viju Jacob, Managing Director, Synthite Industries, said Pfoods’ innovation mandate was to develop healthier, greener, tastier, affordable, and scalable PBAs for animal dairy products. The company is committed to sourcing every ingredient for this business from India. The two proprietary platforms of PBAs called Just Plants and Plotein are the result of this genuinely Indian innovation,” he said.

Joe Fenn, Director, Pfoods, said Just Plants is a plant-based dairy alternative for desi chai, coffee, and hot chocolate. It is tastier, creamier, and frothier in cappuccino, café lattes dispensed via office-based vending machines and at home for handmade chai and coffee. “Just Plants is healthier as it is free of antibiotics, cholesterol, lactose, hormones, and animal fat found in milk, but it’s also fortified with calcium, vitamins D and B12,” he said.

Environment-friendly

Just Plants is greener for the environment, as measured by the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) of the product’s carbon and water footprints. As per data released by the company using established methodologies, Just Plants production emits 0.15 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per litre compared to animal milk production resulting in 3.4 kg. This makes Just Plants almost 2300 per cent greener for the environment, regarding carbon emissions and global warming.

The product is available in one litre and 200 ml cartons. The technology of dairy alternatives also has varied uses in vegan baking and vegan desserts, including vegan curd and flavoured vegan yogurt.

Aju Jacob, Joint Managing Director, Synthite, said Plotein (for Plant Protein) developed at the parent company’s lab here, is a highly soluble, bio-available plant protein combination offering the only source of all nine essential amino acids derived from lentils and yellow peas. This makes Plotein a fully vegan source of complete protein as it delivers all nine amino acids. This platform technology also has utility in ready-to-drink vegan protein shakes. Plotein is being launched in 15-gram sachets, with each sachet offering the same complete protein equivalent to an egg.

The company’s strategy is to focus on corporates that provide coffee and tea to their employees via vending machines. Just Plants can be offered as a healthier and greener option to replace milk in office beverages.