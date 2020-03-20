Taking steps to ensure supply without disruption, says Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, said on Friday it is taking several measures to ensure there is no disruption in the supply of milk or other products, and the required stocks are available to meet the demand.

It has also put in place strict protocols around the collection of milk to minimise person-to-person contact to ensure safety at the collection, processing and distribution levels.

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR and operates a network of around 850 milk booths in the region.

“In order to serve consumers, we have aligned our procurement network across locations to make requisite arrangements at all levels to ensure timely delivery with strict adherence to quality norms,” said a spokesperson for Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd. “As an essential commodity of daily nutrition, we are also making alternative arrangements to address a challenging situation due to Covid-19.”

“We welcome the PM’s appeal to exercise restraint from panic buying of essential food items such as milk,” said a company statement. “At Mother Dairy, we will work relentlessly and leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of Delhi don’t face any shortage of milk. We are fully geared up to ensure that every citizen of NCR is provided with milk in the most hygienic condition.”

The company is advising its stakeholders to maintain hygiene all all levels. “Right from procurement to processing, logistics and retail network, we are constantly monitoring our operations to ensure supply chain is seamless and precautions are adhered too,” it added.