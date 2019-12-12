Tamil Nadu dealers look to cover flood-damaged pepper

Tamil Nadu-based dealers are keen to cover the flood damaged pepper offered by national level agencies in the Kochi market.

They have approached the agencies to procure the commodity since the processing cost in Tamil Nadu is only a fourth of that in Kerala. BusinessLine had reported yesterday that national agencies had bid to sell some stock,, but many buyers had abstained from purchasing stocks.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said sellers, who had nearly 60-70 tonnes of such pepper, were waiting for buyers to quote. They were not ready to reveal their selling price for the damaged product.

Meanwhile, the market remained firm, with prices moving up by Rs 1 per kg at Rs 336, amidst strong demand and tight availability. The quantity traded was 19 tonnes.

New pepper is expected to see good demand, especially from industrial users. Sellers who sold in large quantities to the end users, have to procure pepper to meet time-bound delivery.

Pepper is witnessing good demand, with the winter season setting in. Availability is tight in spite of smuggled pepper in the market. If there is no more rain in the next one week, the pepper corns could ripen early, especially with the misty mornings and bright sunlight.

It is estimated that the domestic demand for black pepper was nearly 5,000 tonnes in a month, which could go up to 6,000-7,000 tonnes in the peak period.

IPSTA Cochin Pepper rate: MG1 – Rs356 ; ungarbled – Rs336 ; New pepper Rs321.