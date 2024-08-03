People of India, specifically Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana, N-E States and other States have accepted oil palm (OP) like any other traditional oilseed crop, as farmers have understood that OP has enormous potential for good when cultivated and adopted the best agronomical practices.

It is their resilience choice. India has the potential to bring more than two million hectares (ha) area under OP cultivation through farmers. To make it more sustainable, the Government of India (GOI) has been promoting the adoption of microirrigation in the field. Microirrigation is a game changer.

Planning and execution through special purpose vehicle

The planning and thinking process with the introduction of various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan ( PM-KUSUM) etc. time to time by GOI is good enough but there is a need to improve the implementation part and process which varies state to state.

AP and Telangana have developed the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP) and Telangana State Micro Irrigation Project respectively long back through “Special Purpose Vehicle” which ensures the strict application of microirrigation in the field of OP and other crops successfully through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Unfortunately, such attempts in other states are missing and as a result, marginal farmers are suffering due to their financial constraints, mode of disposal of government subsidies and higher installation cost.

In AP and Telangana, more than 90 per cent of OP area is under microirrigation but unfortunately in other States, hardly 30 per cent of OP area is under microirrigation.

If states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu etc. either adopt the model of AP and Telangana or they should undertake PMKSY and PM-KUSUM schemes jointly through “Special purpose vehicle” instead of operating the scheme independently, with the adoption of solar-powered irrigation, in place of electrical/diesel operated pumps.

This will have greater ramifications towards huge benefits for community farming. If operated through environment-friendly vehicles, the States can reduce Government subsidies and carbon footprint. Microirrigation is the lifeline for oil palm and improves the engagement with OP growers. (Read Solar- powered irrigation by SK Srivastava & Prashant Kishore).

Driving force and support

From 2019 to 2023, the crop witnessed steady acceptance by Indian farmers. It shows the sign of significant improvement towards area coverage and an increase in their income.

This is due to market support such as the upward price trend continuity of fresh fruit bunches (FFBs) of oil palm per tonne during these years and the weighted average price grew from ₹8170 in 2019 to ₹12,860 in 2023, at a CAGR 9.5 per cent in AP and Telangana.

Farmers faced a lot of challenges initially from FY90 to FY06 and gradual improvement was observed subsequently. As we moved on, thousands and thousands of farmers adopted OP cultivation across various States in India.

Crop productivity and higher FFB price realisation are the driving forces to accelerate the area coverage under cultivation effectively within shortest period of time.

This is the time now, for major companies to establish Agri Clinics in AP and Telangana to start with and operate on a “hub and spoke “model with the help of skilled agricultural talent and meet the need of OP growers and provide them real time solutions.

Technology

Indian OP industry should move up to tap the huge potential across various States, based on its suitability, acceptability and feasibility (SAF).

I am confident that the pace of development across the globe indicates that we will have advanced technologies in agriculture with a touch of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in future.

This will provide more solutions to farmers like robotic solutions towards harvesting of FFBs, improvement in reliability and efficiency of operations, quality life and economical turn around. R&D global agency started working and progressing well. This will also resolve many business challenges.

The overall agricultural sector in India is well positioned to adopt latest technology. So, change the game, do not change the move.

(The author is former CEO- Oil Palm Plantation, Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Views are personal)