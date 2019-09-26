Tatas pad up for genetic research play

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
As uncertainty continues over the adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops in the country, the Tatas plan to establish a presence in the area of genetic research with a focus on human health and agriculture.
The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), funded by a grant from the Tata Trust, has started operations in Bengaluru, where it is building research laboratories. Conceived as a philanthropic project, a chapter of TIGS has been set up at the University of California San Diego (UCSD).
“We have started building the laboratory and are in the initial stages. Anything that comes out of this will be philanthropic in nature. It is for the people of India and, more importantly, the research will be done by the Indians,” said Shaibal Kumar Dasgupta, Group Leader, TIGS.
TIGS has already set up a team of 35 scientists and is recruiting more. “We have also started capacity-building programmes, recruited some 12 scientists and sent them to the University of California to do post doctoral research and develop their expertise. They will be trained in the area of human ethics. They will come back to India to develop new technologies here,” Dasgupta said.
TIGS has identified four areas of focus (see chart). “The idea is to have an advanced genetic solution for all these, but not through a transgenic approach,” he said. “We are trying to understand the vector profile and will be carrying out a lot of studies including DNA sequencing before we find a true approach. We are collaborating with the Central University of Tamil Nadu for mosquito vector surveillance.”
In the area of antibiotic resistance, TIGS is collaborating with Amrita University. In stem cell research, where TIGS is hoping to come out with genetic interventions for diseases such as thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia, it is collaborating with Jawaharalal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.
In agriculture, rice has been identified as the main focus area for research at TIGS. “Rice being the principal food crop of India, needs a lot of intervention to improve its quality in terms of pest resistance, stress tolerance and all those areas. We will be using technologies such as gene editing and CRISPR Cas9 to develop newer traits of rice that will be resistant to drought and rice blast (a fungal disease),” Dasgupta said, adding that the institute may look at other crops for research going forward.
The Tatas investment in genetic research in agriculture assumes significance amid both domestic and multinationals scaling down investments in recent years due to the stalemate over the commercialisation of GM crops. “The fact that Tata Trust is supporting genetic research is good news, especially in agriculture research where the industry morale is down,” an ag-biotech player said.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...