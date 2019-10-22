Tea auctions in South postponed to Friday

In an unprecedented move, Tea Board has intervened in the weekly auctions of South India and ordered the postponement of the auctions of this week to Friday.

In a communication addressed to the Chairmen of the auction centres of Coonoor, Coimbatore and Kochi, Tea Board’s Joint Controller of Licensing based in Kochi KP Vijaya Kumar said, “I am directed to inform you that the Executive Director being the Licensing Authority has decided to postpone the Sale No: 43 to be held in three auction centres in South India viz: Kochi, Coimbatore and Coonoor to Oct 25, 2019”.

Teaserve’s auctions will not be affected.

No reason was given for this unprecedented move.

Producers expressed concern that when buyers have to operate in all the auction centres for both dust and leaf teas on the same day on the eve of Deepavali, sluggish demand might prevail thereby affecting adversely their overall realisation ahead of the festive season.