Tea auctions in South postponed to Friday

Charting a holistic roadmap to tackle air pollution
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
In an unprecedented move, Tea Board has intervened in the weekly auctions of South India and ordered the postponement of the auctions of this week to Friday.
In a communication addressed to the Chairmen of the auction centres of Coonoor, Coimbatore and Kochi, Tea Board’s Joint Controller of Licensing based in Kochi KP Vijaya Kumar said, “I am directed to inform you that the Executive Director being the Licensing Authority has decided to postpone the Sale No: 43 to be held in three auction centres in South India viz: Kochi, Coimbatore and Coonoor to Oct 25, 2019”.
Teaserve’s auctions will not be affected.
No reason was given for this unprecedented move.
Producers expressed concern that when buyers have to operate in all the auction centres for both dust and leaf teas on the same day on the eve of Deepavali, sluggish demand might prevail thereby affecting adversely their overall realisation ahead of the festive season.
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The phone has four cameras including one that’s 64MP, a gaming centric MediaTek processor and Alexa on board
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism