Heeding the request of stakeholders, the Tea Board has decided to conduct sales 39 and 40 across all auction centres in the country, in keeping with the original schedule.

In a letter to all registered auction organisers, Tea Board said a number of representations from stakeholders’ associations had requested that sale no .39 and 40 should not be dropped so as to ensure cash flows during the ensuing festive seasons. In view of the concerns expressed in the representations, the Board has approved conduct of sale no.39 and 40 across auction centres as per schedule.

The auction organisers are, therefore, requested to do the needful.

The Tea Board has decided to revert back to the erstwhile English auction model for auctionsd considering the drop in sales through the Bharat auction system. Hence, sale no 39 and 40 were cancelled.

The tea trade in Kochi said auctions scheduled for today had started.