Tea board cautions factories against pending payment to growers

The Tea Board in the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry is tightening its screws on those bought leaf factories which have failed to pay the prescribed price for the green leaf they have bought from the small growers.

Now, the Board has announced that action would be taken against the tea factories in Gudalur and Panthalur which do not pay the pending amount to the small growers.

Tea Board Executive Director Dr M Balaji said that the Board had been announcing since 2015 the minimum price (district average price) to be paid to the small growers for the purchase of the green leaf.

The Board had sent Recovery Notices to those factories which had not paid such sums in full.

Now, the Board had instructed such factories in Gudalur and Panthalur to pay 50 per cent of such pending sum in 12 weeks.

It has also advised the small growers to approach Tea Board officials if they face any problem to get their dues.