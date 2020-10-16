Tea Board disburses subsidy to help stakeholders tide over Covid-19 crisis

Tea Board has disbursed subsidies under various schemes for the benefit of growers, factory owners and the workers to help them tide over the economic crisis arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that in the last two months, subsidies to the tune of ₹1.96 crore had been disbursed to 354 beneficiaries through the Zonal Office in Coonoor.

He said that the subsidies have been released under various schemes including Plantation Development Scheme to both small and large growers, Idukki Special package Scheme, Orthodox Tea Production Scheme, Human Resource Development Scheme, Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Scheme and Tribal Area Sub Plan Scheme.

Balaji said that the applicable sum has been credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries with due intimation to them.

He said that a circular has been sent to the orthodox tea manufacturers in South India on mandatory declaration of tea waste and updating the same in the Tea Waste Portal of Tea Board.

Ramesh Chander and HB Ananthan have taken over as President and Vice-President, respectively of The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers’ Association for 2020-21.

J Senthilkumar (Secretary) and S Jacob (Treasurer) have also assumed office.

K Dhananjayan and HB Ananthan have taken over as President and Vice-President respectively of The Nilgiri Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers’ Association for 2020-21. K Kumar (Secretary) and S Jacob (Treasurer) have also assumed office.