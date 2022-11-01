Tea Board has fixed the district average green leaf price for October at ₹16.21 for Nilgiris based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during September.

All bought leaf factories in the Nilgiris district are instructed to adhere to this price while settling the green leaf payments to suppliers. No bought leaf factories in the jurisdiction should pay less than the above average green leaf price per kg for October, Tea Board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Coonoor tea auctions, Homedale Estate RD fetched the best prices of ₹306 in the CTC dust category in sale 43 with the market generally witnessing a good demand in overall CTC dust sales. The quantity offered in both CTC and orthodox grades was 4,93,237 kg and 95 per cent was sold in the total dust offerings. The high-priced and better liquoring sorts were generally lower by ₹3 to 4 and more at times, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

In the leaf category, the quantity offered both in orthodox and CTC was 4,01,584 kg and 94 per cent was sold.

A good demand was noticed in overall CTC leaf sales with mediums fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times. The plainer sorts had very good demand and sold dearer by ₹4 to 5 and more at times.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹4 to 5 with some withdrawals. The brokens were also easier by ₹3 to 4. The secondaries and Fannings barely remained steady.

Tea production

According to Rajesh Gupta, Managing Director of Global Tea Auctioneers, Indian tea production is on the rise, while global shortage continues. The crop in September is higher in North India by 24.19 million kg compared to September 2021 and in South India by 2.67 million kg. At the same time, the crop was lower in Sri Lanka by 1.60 million kg during the period, Kenya by 0.88 million kg, and Malawi by 0.43 million kg.

During the January to September period, the crop was higher in the North by 27.44 million kg. However, the crop in the South during the period was lower by 6.14 million kg, Sri Lanka by 40.97 million kg, Kenya by 4.66 million kg, Bangladesh By 0.93 million kg, and Malawi by 3.42 million kg.

