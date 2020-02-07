Tea Board fixes green leaf price for February

Tea Board has announced that the district average price for green leaf during February in the Nilgiris will be ₹13.10 a kg.

Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said this has been fixed on the basis of the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during January.

He said all bought leaf factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month. He also said that all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid less.

The new price is 74 paise more than ₹12.36 per kg fixed for January. It is the highest price since November 2019. In February last year, the average price was much higher at ₹15.87 per kg.