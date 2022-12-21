The Tea Board of India has floated a tender for engaging an institute or organisation to conduct a pilot study on the domestic consumption of tea in India. The last date for submission of bids along with necessary documents has been set for December 28.

The firm willing to undertake the pilot study should identify locations for conducting the study and also provide the rationale for the same in the technical proposal, Tea Board said in the pre bid queries to the tender document.

Also read Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests

The firms would be required to conduct detailed discussions with stakeholders, including Tea Board officials, producers/ packeteers, industry bodies, auctioneers, and brokers, among others to understand the key parameters to be covered in the study.

The last study was conducted by Deloitte in 2017 to understand consumption trends and the purchase behaviour of consumers in the Indian tea market. The findings of the study were expected to bring out the current and evolving trends that could be used as an input for the formulation of the domestic promotion strategy.

Related Stories Iran stays away from purchasing South Indian tea Internal problems prompts trade to press pause button READ NOW

Questionnaires were designed keeping in mind the broad’s objectives of the study and inputs were taken from industry bodies, tea associations, and major stakeholders in the tea Industry. Based on discussions with industry bodies and major stakeholders, questionnaires were further modified to capture key trends and patterns across consumers and other stakeholders.

Based on the samples collected, key patterns across consumption, purchase behaviour, and emerging trends were highlighted in the summary document.

According to the study, while there had been an increase in per capita consumption compared to that estimated in the last survey, the overall per capita consumption figures seem to be low when compared to global benchmarks. There is also a significant spread in the per capita consumption figures in urban and rural India. There is also a skew in consumption patterns of tea across the country. Given the current per capita consumption figures, there is potential for increasing the per capita consumption and the overall consumption, it said.