Tea Board to roll out Japanese auction module in January

From January 2021, the tea auction system in the country will undergo massive changes following the proposal to introduce a new e-auction system based on Japanese module as per the suggestion of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B).

The Tea Board had assigned the task of reformation of the existing electronic auction platform to IIM-B. This follows a widespread feeling among stakeholders that despite several improvements to the existing auction system, the price realisation had not kept pace with the rise in input cost.

“In order to improve the price recovery mechanism, Tea Board has entrusted the task to IIM-B,” said Tea Board’s Executive Director, M Balaji.