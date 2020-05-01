Tea industry hoping for boost amid US’ enquiries of green tea export

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Though the current situation does not augur well for the tea trade here, members of the trade foresee a silver lining in the coming days.
A member of the tea trade told BusinessLine that there were enquiries from the US for green teas from India, while dismissing that it’s too early to say much.
“The US has been sourcing its green tea requirements from China. The outbreak of this pandemic has probably forced them (the US) to turn elsewhere. There are enquiries, but it may be too premature to say much,” an industry source said, preferring anonymity.
Industry insiders are looking at this development as both an opportunity and a challenge.
“The challenge is in being able to supply green tea that is good or much better than the ones from China; the opportunity is obvious,” the source said.
Meanwhile, traders pointed out that they were facing a cash crunch, unable to make payments or receive their dues. “It is not just the exporter or buyer, the entire trade is facing this issue. We expect the situation to return to normalcy once the activities are resumed, albeit slowly. But any extension of lockdown will spell doom for the trade.”
“While the estates have started selling teas and realising some money, the trade (buyers, brokers and exporters) has started feeling the pinch. Some of us managed to sustain for a month, but it can be very difficult if the situation persists, lockdown is extended,” the source said
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...