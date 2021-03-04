Tea output down a tad on adverse weather

The falling trend witnessed in India’s tea production in 2020 continues in 2021.

There had been a marginal decrease in the country’s tea production in January. “Tea Board has just released the data as per which, India’s production dropped to 16.05 million kg (mkg) from 16.06 mkg in January 2020,” compiler of ‘Global tea Digest’ Rajesh Gupta told BusinessLine.

North Indian factories were closed for winter and hence there was no production there in January.

“In the South, Tamil Nadu suffered a production loss of 0.28 mkg as the output dropped to 10.43 mkg (10.71 mkg),” Gupta said. Adverse weather in The Nilgiris and Anamalais pulled down the output. “Kerala managed to produce 5.24 mkg (4.89 mkg), marking an increase of 7.16 per cent.”

In 2020, India’s tea production crashed to 1,255.60 mkg – the lowest of the last five years.