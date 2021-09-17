Tea output up 22% till July

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The various stages of lockdown in different States notwithstanding, India appears to be heading for record production in tea this year as achieved in 2019.
India produced 622.86 million kg (mkg) of tea till July, the latest period for which Tea Board data is available, against 510.93 mkg during January-July 2020.
This massive increase of 111.93 mkg marked a gain of 21.91 per cent.
The increase has happened in all the plantation districts throughout the country, thanks to favourable weather.
“North Indian production has risen to 478.71 mkg from 391.85 mkg – a gain of 86.86 mkg or 22.17 per cent”, said Rajesh Gupta, compiler of Global Tea Digest.
Assam topped the country’s tea production table producing 282.56 mkg (223.32 mkg) – an impressive gain of 26.53 per cent.
West Bengal produced 181.79 mkg (157.79 mkg). Production in Darjeeling rose to 3.49 mkg from 3.25 mkg – an increase of 7.38 per cent.
“In the South, production increased to 144.15 mkg from 119.08 mkg – a gain of 25.07 mkg or 21.05 per cent. Tamil Nadu produced 102.71 mkg against 81.11 mkg in January-July 2020 – an increase of 26.63 per cent.
Kerala’s output rose to 37.97 mkg (34.93 mkg) – an increase of 8.70 per cent.
If this trend were to continue rest of the year, 2021 will end up with a production almost matching the record output of 1,390.08 mkg reached in 2019, producers said. In 2020, the output dropped to 1,257.53 mkg due to the Covid-induced lockdowns in various States.
