A subdued export demand coupled with lower arrivals dragged tea prices, especially orthodox leaves, at Kochi auctions this week.

The quantity offered in sale 15 in orthodox was 1,89,080 kg. Only 83 per cent of this quantity was sold.

According to traders, the offered quantities were lower in the auctions due to adverse impact of rising temperatures on production in growing regions.

According to auctioneers Forbes and Ewart & Figgis, the average price realisation was down by ₹5 at ₹157 compared with ₹162 in the previous week. Exporters to West Asian markets and other destinations lent only a fair support, while there were fewer enquiries from CIS countries.

The quantity offered in CTC leaf was 40,500 kg and the sold quantity was 88 per cent. The market for broken leaves barely remained steady.

Subdued dust demand

The dust sale also witnessed a subdued demand with the market for good liquoring teas with black appearance were steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The offered quantity was 7,52,630 kg and the sold quantity was only 85 per cent. All blenders together absorbed 60 per cent of the total quantity sold.

The average price realisation was ₹139 compared to ₹140 in the previous week. Exporters operated at the bottom of the market and covered a nominal quantity.

However, the orthodox dust market was firm to dearer with a 100 per cent sale out of the 2500 kg offered.

