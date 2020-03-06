Tea prices decline at Kochi auctions

Despite lower arrivals, prices of several tea varieties declined at Kochi auctions this week.

The quantity offered in sale No. 10 in CTC dust was 9,04,462.85 kg, which witnessed only a fair demand. The market for good liquoring and popular marks were steady to firm. Major blenders were active on good liquoring teas, the auctioneers, Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

Exporters were selective and operated at bottom of the market. Kerala Loose Tea trades and upcountry buyers lent fair support. The average price realised was ₹114.88, the same level quoted in the previous week.

The quantity on offer in orthodox grades was 9,000 kg. The market was irregular and lower, witnessing some withdrawals.

In leaf category, an improved exporters’ participation was noticed in the sale. While the demand was fair and the total quantity sold was only 55 per cent out of the total 2,06,086.90 kg. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens barely remained steady and was lower by long margin of ₹5-10 and sometimes more.

CTC leaf market was lower by ₹2-3 and sometimes more. It also witnessed lot of withdrawals. The quantity offered was 34,000 kg. There was a fair demand from Kerala buyers. The average price realised was on the higher side at ₹126.89 compared to ₹121 in the previous week.

Pasuparai SRD quoted the best prices of ₹148 in dust varieties, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting ₹253.