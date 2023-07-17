Subdued export demand hit tea prices at Coonoor auctions last week with demand being less across all categories.

According to traders, blenders were active only at lower levels, while tea offerings started to drop due to unfavourable weather conditions in production areas. This is evident from the offered quantity which stood at 19,14,533 kg in leaf category, while in dust grades, it was 7,41,531 kg.

The sales percentage was only 65 per cent in the total leaf offerings, while in dust, it was 73 per cent.

Global Tea Auctioneers said high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf were generally lower by ₹4 -5. Better medium sorts were also lower by ₹2-₹3 with some withdrawals, particularly on the bolder grades. Mediums and plainer sorts had less demand and sold easier by ₹3-₹4.

High-prices teas rule easy

In CTC dust, primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹6-₹8, brokens had less demand and sold lower by ₹4-₹5. The high-priced and better liquoring sorts were generally easier by ₹6-₹8 and more at times. The better medium sorts were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹1-₹2.

The mediums and plainer sorts were also lower by ₹3-₹4 with fair withdrawals particularly on the PD grade.

In dust orthodox, primary orthodox dust grades were generally lower by ₹6-₹8, while secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady and was lower by ₹1-₹2.