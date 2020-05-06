Tea prices drop at Kochi auctions

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Tea prices declined at Kochi auctions this week as the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) stayed away.
High-priced teas in Sale 17 was cheaper by ₹5-10 a kg while the drop in prices was less for medium and plainer varieties. However, PD grade witnessed a firm to dearer market, thanks to the full-fledged inter-State truck movement, traders said.
The quantity offered in CTC dust grades was 10,28,145 kg, which realised an average price of ₹120. Blenders and upcountry buyers were active on good liquoring teas, while exporters covered a small quantity. Kerala Loose Tea traders lent fair support, Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
The market in orthodox dust was also lower by ₹3-5 and witnessed a lot of withdrawals. The quantity offered was 13,000 kg and a small quantity was absorbed by upcountry buyers and exporters.
Relief for growers
Meanwhile, the Tea Board has released ₹1.51 crore to growers in Idukki, who are facing financial constraints due to the pandemic.
The Board has taken concerted efforts to provide assistance and incentives to all stakeholders of the tea industry, including small tea growers, to enhance the quality and the output price of the made tea in the market and thereby improving the overall performance of the sector. Big growers are also included in the scheme for replanting, field mechanisation, Orthodox tea production, etc.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...