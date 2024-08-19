A good demand from blenders and packateers lifted tea prices at Coonoor auctions last week.

The market improved by around Rs4 per kg in sale number 33 with useful support from exporters. However, the auction platform witnessed lower offerings due to inclement weather in the production centres, traders said.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the quantity offered in leaf grades was 18,97,502 kg with 97 per cent of it being sold, while the sales percentage in dust grades was 97 out of the offered quantity of 4,28,870 kg.

Better liquoring sorts gain

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf had good demand and sold dearer by Rs3 to 4 more at times in line with quality.

The better medium sorts sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2 to 3. The mediums sorts had very good demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The plainer sorts was dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more at times. Generally a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneers said.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹2 to 3, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3. The primary brokens were also generally lower by ₹2 to 3 with fair withdrawals.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CT dust barely remained steady and were lower by ₹2 to 3. The better medium sorts sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The mediums and plainer sorts were also had good demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. Generally a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.

The primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹3 to 4. The secondaries and finer dusts was dearer by ₹2 to 3.