Tea prices were lower at Coonoor auctions following a subdued buying from blenders and packateers.

According to traders, the market in sale 25 witnessed a little lower buying both from blenders and packateers anticipating high volumes in the coming sales.

The quantity offered in CTC leaf was 11,48,855, witnessing a sales percentage of 82.45 per cent, while the offerings in dust sales were 3,96,887 with 93 per cent sales.

Global Tea Auctioneers said high-priced and better liquoring teas in CTC leaf were barely steady to dearer by ₹3 to 4 and more at times in line with quality, occasionally some lots sold lower by ₹3 to 4. The better medium sorts were lower by ₹2 to 3.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The primary brokers also had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The secondaries and fannings were lower by ₹1 to 2.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were lower by ₹4 to 5 and more at times. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹2 to 3 with some withdrawals.

The primary orthodox dust grades were dearer by ₹5 to 6 and more at times, while secondaries and finer dusts were lower by ₹1 to 2.