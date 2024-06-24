Tea prices were lower at Coonoor auctions following a subdued buying from blenders and packateers.
According to traders, the market in sale 25 witnessed a little lower buying both from blenders and packateers anticipating high volumes in the coming sales.
The quantity offered in CTC leaf was 11,48,855, witnessing a sales percentage of 82.45 per cent, while the offerings in dust sales were 3,96,887 with 93 per cent sales.
Global Tea Auctioneers said high-priced and better liquoring teas in CTC leaf were barely steady to dearer by ₹3 to 4 and more at times in line with quality, occasionally some lots sold lower by ₹3 to 4. The better medium sorts were lower by ₹2 to 3.
In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The primary brokers also had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹3 to 4. The secondaries and fannings were lower by ₹1 to 2.
The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were lower by ₹4 to 5 and more at times. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹2 to 3 with some withdrawals.
The primary orthodox dust grades were dearer by ₹5 to 6 and more at times, while secondaries and finer dusts were lower by ₹1 to 2.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.