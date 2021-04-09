Tea production in the Nilgiris up 45% in March

March was a better month for tea production in The Nilgiris, the largest tea growing district in the South.

Tea plantations received favourable rainfall, supportive daytime temperature and long duration of sunlight hours helping the production to rise significantly.

Tea companies in The Nilgiris have informed the Tea Board that their production rose to 1.54 million kg (mkg) in March from 1.06 mkg in March 2020, marking a whopping increase of 45.28 per cent.

Compared to the normal production for the month of 1.15 mkg as measured by the five-year mean, the increase was 33.91 per cent.

In view of this, the cumulative output in the first quarter of calendar 2021 has increased over Q1 of 2020 reversing the shortfall noticed in January and February.

In Q1 of 2021, tea production in The Nilgiris rose to 3.04 mkg from 2.98 mkg in Q1 of 2020, marking an increase of 2.01 per cent.

The cumulative increase was more compared to the normal level. The normal output as measured by the five year mean was 2.84 mkg. Hence, the increase was 7.04 per cent over the normal output in Q1 of calendar years.