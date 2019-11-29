Tea testing labs announced

Tea Board has announced the updated list of enlisted tea testing laboratories. This includes Neogen Food and Animal Security (India) Pvt Ltd, Ernakulum.

Quality Control Laboratory, Siliguri, Reliable Analytical Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Thane, Interstallar Testing Centre Pvt Ltd, Chennai, and Bureau Veritus (India) Pvt Ltd, Chennai, are also in the list.

Geo-Chem Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, TUV India Pvt Ltd, Pune, Vimta Labs Ltd, Hyderabad, Microchem Sillker Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, SMS Labs Services Pvt Ltd., Chennai, and Testing Services Commgrade, Hyderabad, are the others in the list.