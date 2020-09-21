‘Technology intervention must for farm development’

The rising scarcity of farm workers makes it evident that farmers have to go in for technology intervention in farming, according to Somashekara Bhat, Associate Director, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Delivering the presidential address at the inauguration of an online workshop on ‘Design of knowledge-based systems using AI and machine learning models in the context of agricultural and food products’, he said that the focus on agriculture sector has slightly reduced in the recent years. Unless the country takes care of this aspect, it may go further down.

The rising scarcity of farm workers has pushed up production cost. This is calling for technology intervention, he said.

India’s population will be about 1.52 billion by 2036 with 70 per cent of increase in urban areas. Though the expected supply of cereals such as rice and wheat will be in surplus by 2030-31, there will be deficit in the supply of pulses by then, he said.

Basavaraj Anami, Principal of KLE Institute of Technology, Hubballi, said technology can be borrowed for many phases of farming cycle.

Artificial Intelligence can be applied in agricultural gadgets and equipment. This helps farmers to automate many operations and enhance efficiency of farming activities.

He said the purpose of precision/smart farming is to increase the quantity and quality of produce.