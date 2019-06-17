‘Technology is key to enhance income of coconut farmers’

A top official of the Coconut Development Board (CDB) has stressed the need to enhance income of coconut growers through effective technology integration.

Speaking at the valedictory of the refresher training programme on Hybridisation technique in coconut at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kasaragod, Kerala. Usha Rani, Chairperson, CDB, said, coconut farmers, who face price fluctuation need to be supported for better technology utilisation to realise higher productivity and income.

Farmer-oriented technology transfer initiatives are needed since coconut is predominantly a small-holder’s crop, she said.

An action plan will be formulated to equip the demonstration–cum-seed production farms under CDB to demonstrate technologies for enhancing income from coconut farming.

She also visited experimental plots at CPCRI and held discussions with scientists about the progress of ongoing research projects at the institute with the financial support of CDB.

K Muralidharan, Director-in-charge, CPCRI, presided over the valedictory function.