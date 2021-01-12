Telangana begins work on oil palm plan

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Telangana, which is on a drive to promote oil palm acreage, has decided to set up a committee to calculate the cost of production to grow the edible oil plantation and ways to support the farmers.
The State government has also begun talks with the State-level bankers to find avenues to support the oil palm farmers financially. Telangana’s Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy, and Agriculture Commissioner Janardhan Reddy held discussions with the State-Level Bankers’ Committee to discuss ways to promote the oil-rich crop.
The government has identified 8.14 lakh acres of land that is suitable for oil palm in the next four years.
The State presently grows the crop in only four districts, covering an area of 45,000 acres. Under the new plan, it now would be grown in 25 districts.
The State estimates that about 1.38 lakh would be required to grow the plantation in one acre in a span of four years. The government would give a subsidy of ₹31,832 as part of the ₹4,800-crore plan to promote oil palm cultivation.
Besides meeting the edible requirements of the State, the Government sees a potential for the produce in the neigbhouring States. “While the State consumes about 3.66 lakh tonnes of palm oil, we are producing only 38,000 tonnes. To plug the gap, we need to grow the crop in at least 2.50 lakh acres,” said a senior official of the Agriculture Ministry.
With the recent addition of irrigation facilities, the State is planning to promote oil palm as an alternative to the paddy, which is grown in 54 lakh acres in the kharif season alone.
The factories are expected to enter into agreements with the Horticultural Department.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...