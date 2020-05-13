Telangana crop regulation: Give us assurance on pricing, marketing, say farmer bodies

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Farmers have asked the Telangana government to hold consultations on crop regulation, minimum support price (MSP), assured marketing and protection of dryland crops ahead of implementing its ambitious crop regulation plan.
The K Chandrashekar Rao government has announced a proposal to regulate the cropping pattern in the State. According to initial plans, farmers will be asked to grow paddy on 50 lakh acres, cotton on 50 lakh acres and red gram on 10 lakh acres. Farm lands close to urban areas will grow vegetables and horticultural crops.
The move has evoked interest and anxiety among farmers, as vanakalam (kharif season) is just three weeks away.
“What we expect is clarity on pricing for various crops, including vegetables. We should know the government’s plan for procurement. We ask the government to come out with detailed information on MSP for all the crops that are grown in the State,” T Sagar, General Secretary of the Telangana Rythu Sangham, told BusinessLine.
The implementation time for such an ambitious scheme is too short, he observed.
Welcoming the government’s move to regulate the crops, Sagar admitted that said some sort of regulation is required. “But there is no use rushing it and forcing it on farmers at short notice. If it is serious about regulation, it should get ready with a proper plan for the rabi season and put it out for wide consultation,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said farmers should stick to the crop plan suggested by the government. Any violations could make them ineligible for the Rythu Bandhu scheme (grant of ₹5,000 each in the kharif and rabi seasons for every acre that a farmer owns).
Ravi Kanneganti of the Rythu Swarajya Vedika, an umbrella organisation of intellectuals, NGOs and farmers’ associations, said the government must first undertake a proper assessment of soil health. Heavy reliance on water-guzzling crops such as paddy has depleted soil health, he added.
“According to the plan, only three crops (paddy, cotton and red gram) would cover 1.1 crore acres. What’s the plan for the rest of the crops? Last year, the farmers grew about 26 different crops,” he said.
A small farmer growing millets in Sangareddy district wondered what would be the plan for dryland crops. “You can’t grow major crops here. We have been struggling to grow millets with meagre water resources. I am wondering what I will be asked to grow,” he said.
Telangana Rythu Sangham’s Sagar said there should be a sound plan to cover millets as well. “You must tell them (farmers) what’s the kind of price they will get if they grow millets,” he said.
Another major challenge would be identifying ‘real’ cultivators. A quarter of the 60 lakh farmers in the State are tenant farmers. “They don’t get Rythu Bandhu money. Will they be obliged to conform to the crop plan?” Rythu Swarajya Vedika’s Kanneganti asked.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...