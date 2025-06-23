The famed Balanagar custard apple now seeks a Geographical Indication (GI) registration to protect its unique identity.

Three farmer-based organisations – Pomal Farmer Producer Company Limited, Farmer Producer Company Limited and The Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society – have applied for the GI tag with funding support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The application was technically facilitated by Saidaiah Pidigam, a scientist with Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University, who played a key role in compiling scientific documentation and validating the fruit’s unique agro-morphological characteristics.

“The Balanagar custard apple is known for its thick rind, high pulp content, minimal seeds, natural sweet flavour and long shelf life — qualities that distinguish it from other varieties and make it highly suitable for both fresh consumption and industrial processing,” Saidaiah said.

“Its uniqueness is attributed to the region’s diverse agro-climatic conditions, including wild forest growth, domestic cultivation and border plantations — all of which contribute to the fruit’s distinctive quality and resilience,” he said.

This filing places the Balanagar variety as the 4th custard apple after Beed (Maharashtra), Seoni Sitaphal (Madhya Pradesh) and Kanker (Chhattisgarh).

“Once granted, the GI tag will provide legal protection, strengthen brand identity and open premium domestic and international market access for the Telangana variety,” GI Practitioner Subhajit Saha of Resolute4IP, who filed the GI application, said.

Stating that this is the 19th GI filing from the State, he said that the State lined up 6-8 GI applications for various handcrafts and horticultural products.

