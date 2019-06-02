Telangana enhances Rythu Bandhu scheme to Rs 5000 per acre per season

The Telangana Government has issued a notification to extend the Rythu Bandhu scheme for 2019-20, while enhancing the amount from Rs 4000 to Rs 5000.

The Rythu Bandu scheme ,Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao’s pet scheme, is aimed at providing income support to the agriculturists directly to back their crops.

The scheme, which provides Initial Investment support to agriculture and horticulture crops through a grant of Rs 4000 per acre per farmer each season towards purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and other filed operations, has now been enhanced from Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 per acre per farmer per season.

The scheme was successfully implemented during Kharif 2018 and Rabi 2018-19. Based on the recommendations of the Commissioner and Director Agriculture, the Chief Minister had during the last legislative assembly session announced that the amount would be enhanced from Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 per acre, per season.

The amount would be paid through electronic transfer to all the pattadars and title holders through e-Kuber, the RBI payment platform.