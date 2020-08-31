Telangana farmers stick to Regulated Crop Plan

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
It had been a dream run for farmers in Telangana this kharif season. With the monsoon bringing in bountiful rainfall, farmers have sown crop in 124 lakh acres as against the targeted sown area of 126 lakh acres under the maiden Regulated Crop Plan of the State government.
The farmers covered 103 lakh acres last year, with the additional acreage coming in from the new irrigation facilities that came up in the State. Extensive rains in August have damaged the crop in about in 3-5 lakh acres in different parts of the State.
According to the latest reports, the farmers have sown paddy in 44.75 lakh acres this season as against the season normal of 27 lakh acres, showing a growth of 64 per cent. This is higher than the targeted 42 lakh acres. With more land getting support from the lift irrigation projects, the State had decided to regulate the crops.
“The government has decided to set up a Research and Analysis Committee with experts drawn from various sectors to analyse the demand for crops at the national and international level and prepare a cropping plan for the following season,” said B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary (Agriculture and Co-operation Department).
According to the maiden plan this year, cotton is to be sown in 60 lakh acres. The farmers have sown the fibre crop in 58.63 lakh acres, showing a growth of 32 per cent over the previous kharif’s cotton area.
Though the State asked the farmers not to grow maize in the kharif season, farmers grew the crop in 2 lakh acres. But this is only 17 per cent of the normal maize area of 12 lakh acres. The area under red gram went up to 10.50 lakh acres from the season normal of 7.5 lakh acres.
The State received 740 mm of rainfall so far as against the normal rainfall of 514 mm.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...