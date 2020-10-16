Telangana fixes 50 lakh acres for paddy in Rabi season

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
After the maiden attempt at regulating cropping pattern yielding anticipated results in the Kharif season, the Telangana government has decided to extend the policy to the Rabi season as well.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the farmers to grow paddy in 50 lakh acres and other crops in the remaining 15 lakh acres for the summer season this year.
The State grew paddy in 39 lakh acres in 2019-20. The proposed area for paddy for the 2020-21 Rabi is three times the area of 17 lakh acres that the farmers grew the commodity in 2018-19.
Telangana to set up 300-acre market for horticultural produce
The break-up of the crops suggested for the summer season (with suggested area in brackets) — bengalgram (4.5 lakh acres); groundnut (4 lakh acres); chillies and vegetables (1.5 to 2 lakh acres); maize (one lakh acres); sesame (one lakh acres); greengram (60,000 acres); blackgram (50,000 acres); sunflower (40,000 acres); and mustard seed, safflower and millets and other such crops (60 to 70,000 acres).
The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare district-wise, mandal-wise and cluster-wise plan to advise the farmers on what to grow in the upcoming season.
Stating the farmers had followed the cropping plan advisory given for the Kharif season, he asked the farmers to follow the advisory that is being prepared for the Rabi season.
At a review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to keep the required seeds and fertilisers ready.
The State government has decided to cut the maize area significantly keeping in view of the excessive stocks in the country. Farmers in the State generally grow maize in about six lakh acres. But it was cut down to one lakh acres only for the Rabi season.
Hit by oversupply, Telangana to repeat its no-maize norm in rabi season as well
In the Kharif, the area was cut by 80 per cent as the farmers grew the crop in just two lakh acres against the normal acreage of 10-12 acres.
The officials estimated that the corn would not fetch not more than ₹900 a quintal, which is far less than the cost of production.
