Telangana: For 2020-21, the value of paddy, cotton output pegged at ₹57,125 crore

In a year that witnessed the ruin of an economy, the primary sector emerged as a saviour for Telangana as the Gross Value Output (GVO) from paddy and cotton the ₹57,125 crore in 2020-21.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic curtailing people’s movement and transport services, the GVO has gone up by 20.9 per cent over the previous year’s figure, as the area under cultivation of these two crops has gone up significantly.
“This is among the best growth rates in the country. It is far higher than the national agriculture growth rate of 3 per cent,” the Socio-Economic Outlook-2021 said.
As Covid-19 disrupted the regular market operations, the Government enhanced its procurement operations and purchased agricultural produce directly from the farmers.
Telangana has emerged as the second-largest cotton-producing state in the country as it grew the crop in a record area of 62 lakh acres.
The GVO from cotton in 2020-21 has increased by 12.7 per cent. According to the Second Advance Estimates, the cotton GVO is put at ₹14,500 crore as against ₹12,980 crore in 2019-20.
The paddy output too has gone up significantly. The paddy production went up to 2.50 crore tonnes in 2020-21 against 1.93 crore tonnes in the previous year, showing a growth of 29.9 per cent.
“This has helped the State a national leader in paddy production. In 2020-21, the GVO of paddy was ₹43,255 crore, a 33 per cent increase from ₹32,373 crore the previous year,” the report said.
The state’s total cultivated area went up by 49 per cent to 2.12 crore acres in 2020-21 from 1.41 lakh acres in 2014-15. During the same period, the total agricultural output went up to 4.11 crore tonnes as against 2.5 crore tonnes in 2014-15.
While paddy worth ₹9,199 crore was procured by the Government in 2020- 21 (as of March 1, 2021), cotton worth ₹10,167 crore was procured in the same period.
