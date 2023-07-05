B Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor of the Telangana State Horticultural University, has been appointed Chairperson of the Oil Palm Research Advisory Committee (RAC) by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). She will hold the position for three years.

The 10-member Research Advisory Committee will guide the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research (Pedavegi, Andhra Pradesh) in formulating its research plans, based on the problems faced by oil palm farmers.

Neeraja Prabhakar is also a member of the Telangana Oil Palm Advisory Committee, which advises the Telangana government on promotion of oil palm cultivation.

“Telangana will address the country’s edible oil shortage,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.