The Telangana Government has launched an Grand Challenge for Innovation to promote innovation in the food processing sector.

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy launched the Challenge at the inaugural of the Food Conclave 2023 here on Saturday.

Shanta Thoutam, Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), which is holding the Challenge in association with Telangana State Food Processing Society, said the challenge would promote innovations in food processing from innovators, startups, and women from self help groups.

“It will see startups and innovators across India submitting their unique value propositions for strengthening the food processing sector in Telangana,” she said.

“The initiative will help identify unique propositions from startups and innovators across India in the areas of plant machinery, quality check, storage and godown monitoring of various commodities,” Akhil Kumar Gawar, Director of TSFPS, said.

