The Telangana Government has launched an Grand Challenge for Innovation to promote innovation in the food processing sector.

Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy launched the Challenge at the inaugural of the Food Conclave 2023 here on Saturday.

K T Ram Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Dr Ramesh Chand, Member Niti Aayog, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Government of Telangana along with other dignitaries at the Inaugural plenary at the Food Conclave 2023 at Hyderabad K T Ram Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce delivers a speech at the Food Conclave 2023. Dr Ramesh Chand, Member Niti Aayog, addresses the audience at the Food Conclave 2023 Audience listening to the speakers at the Food Conclave Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Telangana state minister for Agriculture speaks at the Food Conclave 2023 K T Ram Rao (Center), Minister for Industries and Commerce along with other dignitaries at the inaugural plenary at the Food Conclave 2023 at Hyderabad Saturday, April 29, 2023 Dairy leaders from cooperatives and private dairy discuss about how to move from unorganised to organised sector to innovate value-added products for Indian consumers. (L to R) Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, Srideep N Kesavan CEO Heritage Foods, Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul (GCMMF), Bhupendar Suri, CEO, Creamline, Kishore Indukuri, MD SidsFarm ‘Making the Indian Dairy Industry competitive’ session in progress at the Food Conclave in Hyderabad on April 29. Previous Next

Shanta Thoutam, Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), which is holding the Challenge in association with Telangana State Food Processing Society, said the challenge would promote innovations in food processing from innovators, startups, and women from self help groups.

“It will see startups and innovators across India submitting their unique value propositions for strengthening the food processing sector in Telangana,” she said.

“The initiative will help identify unique propositions from startups and innovators across India in the areas of plant machinery, quality check, storage and godown monitoring of various commodities,” Akhil Kumar Gawar, Director of TSFPS, said.

