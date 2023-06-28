The Telangana government has once again imposed a 25 per cent penalty on its rice millers for their failure to deliver custom-milled rice (CMR) for the 2021-22 rabi marketing season to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The move comes a month after it penalised the millers for failure to CMR for the 2021-22 kharif marketing season.

The State government pegged the aggregate rice left unmilled at 2.37 lakh tonnes. A similar quantity of rice was left from the 2021-22 kharif season, prompting the State government to impose the penalty.

Also read: Telangana to invest ₹2,000-cr to set up rice mills across districts

“We are levying a penalty of 25 per cent on the defaulted rice, besides handing over the rice to the State pool,” a senior Civil Supplies Department official said.

No deadline extension

He said the millers should pay the penalty and deliver CMR before the commencement of the 2022-23 kharif season.

“The Government of India had extended the deadline to deliver CMR from the 2021-22 rabi season till May 31, 2023. It refused to give any further extensions despite several appeals made by us,” a senior Civil Supplies official said.

Also read: Telangana ‘convincing’ farmers to shift from paddy to overcome surplus output

The State government might use the 4.5 lakh tonnes of rice (defaulted by millers) from the two seasons for the public distribution needs.