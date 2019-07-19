Telangana, MPEDA ink pact to boost fisheries exports

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
With an eye on improving aquaculture exports, the Telangana government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), an arm of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Under the agreement, the MPEDA will set up a multi-species aquaculture centre with funding from the State government. The facility will consist of hatcheries, nurseries and training centres for export-oriented aquaculture species.
The MPEDA will help the State in formulating a cage culture policy for promoting export-oriented aquaculture in Telangana’s water bodies. “In order to build the capacity of farmers in adopting better management practices, we will organise the farmers into clusters under the National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA),” an MPEDA spokesperson said.
Telangana has the country’s third-largest inland water resource base for fisheries with 77 large, medium and minor reservoirs and as many as 24,189 tanks with 5.7 lakh ha water spread area suitable for fisheries. Aquaculture is being carried out in more than 1,000 ha area. Of the 27 lakh fishermen in the State, about three lakh are organised into 4,000 societies.
The pact will also see the establishment of an Aquatic Quarantine Facility at Hyderabad Airport through an MPEDA society named Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), besides extending technical and financial assistance for a chilled and live fish-handling facility at the same place.
The MPEDA will organise a three-day Aqua Aquaria India 2019 meet in Hyderabad from August 30.
“Telangana has huge potential in developing inland aquaculture. The State can utilise the air connectivity from Hyderabad to export live and chilled fish to various markets,” KS Srinivas, Chairman of MPEDA, said in a statement on Thursday.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...