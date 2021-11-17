Telangana presents alternatives to paddy in rabi

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Faced with bleak prospects for paddy in the rabi season, the Telangana government has asked farmers to look at alternative crops such as oilseeds, pulses and horticulture crops to save themselves from a financial crisis.
With the Union government making it clear that it will not buy the rabi rice (parboiled rice) from Telangana in future, the State is left with no option but to shift to other crops. The list of alternative crops includes groundnut, chana, mustard, sesame, castor, green gram, sunflower, jowar and vegetables.
Though a bit late, the Agriculture Department has come out with a 40-page document giving detailed information about the alternatives available and the requirement of inputs like seeds for each acre of land. While explaining the FCI’s refusal to buy the rabi paddy in his foreword to the book, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that it was important for farmers to go for rotation of crops to improve soil health.
Farmer unions, however, are cautious. While welcoming the efforts to reduce the paddy area in the rabi season, they said the government should ensure that farmers get the right kind of seed at the right time.
“The government should give an assurance that it will buy the produce at minimum support price (MSP). It should also offer insurance cover for all the crops that are being proposed as alternatives to paddy,” Ravi Kanneganti, a senior leader of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, told BusinessLine.
As the government wants to promote pulses and oilseeds as key alternatives, the farmers want it to help cooperative societies to set up processing units.
The Telangana Rythu Sangham feels the State government should announce MSP for the crops not covered under the present MSP regime. “Instead of making vague recommendations, the department should come out with an advisory indicating which crops to grow where,” said T Sagar, General Secretary of the association.
“If you leave it to the farmers, they will go for crops that may not be suited for their fields,” said the association.
However, it is going to be a huge task for both the government and farmers to shift to other crops in the short window of time available.
The paddy area in the rabi season has gone up by about 1.5 times in the last five years. From about 22 lakh acres, the area went up to 53 lakh acres last year during the period.
The fact that the area went up by 15 lakh acres in the previous year shows how fast the paddy area expanded in the State. “Even if we reduce the area by 10-15 lakh acres this year, it will be a good beginning,” a government official said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...