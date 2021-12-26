Agri Business

Telangana procures 60 lakh tonnes of paddy

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on December 26, 2021

A representative image   -  The Hindu

The produce is valued at about Rs 12,000 crore

The Civil Supplies Department of Telangana has completed procurement of 60 lakh tonnes, meeting the target set by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the State.

The produce, procured from over 10 lakh farmers, is valued at about Rs 12,000 crore.

The State, however, expects arrivals of 30 lakh more tonnes of paddy, considering the bumper output from the kharif crop. The State expects a total output of about 1.30 crore tonnes from the kharif season.

As the procurement process completed in several parts of the State, the Department has shut down nearly half of the 6,900 procurement centres that it opened.

With the State completing the procurement target and more arrivals expected, the State Government asked the Union Government to increase the cap.

Published on December 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Telangana
agriculture
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like