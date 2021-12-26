Telangana procures 60 lakh tonnes of paddy

The Civil Supplies Department of Telangana has completed procurement of 60 lakh tonnes, meeting the target set by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the State.

The produce, procured from over 10 lakh farmers, is valued at about Rs 12,000 crore.

The State, however, expects arrivals of 30 lakh more tonnes of paddy, considering the bumper output from the kharif crop. The State expects a total output of about 1.30 crore tonnes from the kharif season.

As the procurement process completed in several parts of the State, the Department has shut down nearly half of the 6,900 procurement centres that it opened.

With the State completing the procurement target and more arrivals expected, the State Government asked the Union Government to increase the cap.