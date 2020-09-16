Telangana targets 70 lakh tonnes paddy procurement this kharif

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Telangana government has set a procurement target of 70 lakh tonnes (lt) of paddy for the kharif season. This is up from the total procurement of 47.50 lt of paddy in the last kharif season.
The State has increased the procurement target after the total cropped area has gone up by 36 per cent. The State procured a total of 1.12 lt of paddy last year, including 64.50 lt in the rabi season.
State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M Srinivas Reddy held a review meeting with millers and ration dealers to assess the output and likely procurement by the State agencies. He said the State would require 19 crore gunny bags for the upcoming paddy procurement season.
Telangana has implemented the regulated cropping system this year, mandating the farmers to grow cotton on 60 lakh acres and paddy on about 40 lakh acres. It asked the farmers not to go for maize this year.
According to the Agriculture Action Plan for 2020-21, the State estimates a paddy production of 254 lt in the two seasons. This would include 121 lt from 41 lakh acres in the kharif season.
Last kharif, the State produced 104 lt of paddy on an extent of 39 lakh acres.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...