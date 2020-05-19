Telangana’s prescription for farmers: Grow cotton on 70 lakh acres, paddy on 40 lakh acres

In a paradigm shift, the Telangana Government has asked farmers to grow cotton on 70 lakh acres of land against 45-50 lakh acres that they generally do for the fibre crop every year.

The additional acreage in cotton is envisaged in the areas that are recently brought under assured irrigation resources from the new projects.

The overall arable land in the State is pegged at 1.35 crore acres for the two seasons.

“If you grow cotton under assured irrigation, you can reap yields in the range of 12-15 quintals and can earn up to ₹50,000 an acre,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the farmers to grow paddy on 40 lakh acres, including fine varieties, on 25 lakh acres.

He has asked the farmers not to grow maize in the kharif season, and instead to grow red gram. “We had reaped excellent yields in maize from the recent season. The government is not going to procure this commodity if the farmers go ahead and grow it,” he said.

Moreover, those who violate the cropping suggestions would be rendered ineligible for the Rythu Bandhu scheme (under which farmers get a financial assistance of ₹5,000 per acre each for the kharif and rabi seasons).

“If you grow red gram instead of maize as prescribed by the government, we will procure all of it,” he said.

The traditional turmeric area (on about 1.90 lakh acres) in and around Nizambad will continue to focus on the crop undisturbed.

The vegetable acreage of about two lakh acres, chillies of 2.5 lakh acres and soya acreage of 3.50 lakh acres would be intact as the State prepares a crop map.

State-level meet

To finalise a detailed plan for regulated agriculture, the Chief Minister will convene a conference with Ministers, District Collectors and district agricultural officials on May 21.

“It will discuss a break-up of crops for each district and relevant seeds required to support the plan. A crop map for districts will be prepared,” a senior government official said.

Godown space

With the State expecting a bountiful output next year, Telengana is getting ready with additional storage facilities, including cold storage capacities.

The State is planning to build additional godown space of 40 lakh tonnes. Besides, cold storage facilities too would be developed.