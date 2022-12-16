The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) and the Cotton Corporation of India have signed a memorandum of understanding for branding and traceability of Indian-grown Kasturi Cotton.

Texprocil was entrusted with the responsibility of branding the premium India-grown cotton.

Sunil Patwari, Chairman, Texprocil, said despite having a strong presence in the global market, India was unable to brand its cotton varieties, unlike the USA - PIMA Cotton and Egypt - GIZA Cotton.

The Chairman said the Ministry of Textiles has cast an enormous responsibility on trade and industry to self-regulate and take responsibility for branding, tracing and certifying Indian-grown cotton Kasturi.

The industry-led approach of branding and tracing cotton is in line with the practice adopted by major cotton brands such as US PIMA and Egyptian Giza.

For instance, the trademark Giza Cotton is owned by the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Foreign Trade and the Alexandria Cotton Exporters’ Association, but is solely managed by Cotton Egypt Association.

Similarly, the Kasturi brand will be owned by the Ministry of Textiles and will be solely managed by Texprocil on behalf of the trade and industry.

Patwari also said the scope of work revolves around the three main pillars of Brand Promotion, Traceability and Certification.

A unique brand identity for ‘KASTURI’ Indian Cotton would be created by highlighting its specifications-based benefits, thereby, enhancing export opportunities, while complete traceability details will be provided to the ‘end user’ through a block chain-based software platform. A registration and transaction certificate will also be provided by using QR Code-based technology to validate “KASTURI” Cotton in the entire supply chain, he said.

As Indian cotton Kasturi gains acceptance and prominence in global markets, it will not only enhance export opportunities, but also provide a competitive edge to Indian cotton textile products and ensure higher earnings for farmers.